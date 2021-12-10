Faridpur chamber president arrested in extortion case

Crime

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 06:10 pm
Faridpur chamber president arrested in extortion case

Siddiqur is also accused in multiple cases filed with Faridpur Kotwali Police Station, police say

Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

Police have arrested Faridpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Md Siddiqur Rahman in an extortion case.

He was arrested in early hours on Friday from the capital's Dhanmondi and was brought to Faridpur overnight, confirmed Md Jamal Pasha, additional superintendent of police (crime and administration) in a press briefing at noon. 

Pasha told the reporters that Siddiqur was arrested following the lawsuit filed by Lutfar Rahman Nannu. "There are multiple cases filed against the business body leader with Faridpur Kotwali Police Station on charges of extortion, terrorist activities and encroachment."

He also noted the arrestee was scheduled to be produced before the court on Friday, and police would seek a 7-day remand. 

Meanwhile, Siddiq's elder brother Md Jalil Sheikh, said, "He (Siddiq) was arrested from my house at Dhanmondi at around 1am on Friday. Later, he was brought to Faridpur."

Jalil, also Faridpur Municipality Ward 17 Councillor, added that his brother was contesting in the FCCI election slated for 13 December. 

 

