Fabrics worth Tk52 lakh seized in Ctg for abusing bond facility

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 09:23 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) officials seized fabrics worth Tk51.91 lakh from a courier service office in Chattogram on the charge of smuggling after importing the items under a bond facility.

According to Chattogram Customs, a CIID team raided the SA Paribahan office in the port city's Kazir Dewri area on 22 February night and seized 8,612.79 kilograms of fabrics while they were being smuggled to Narayanganj.

During the drive, SA Paribahan officials and employees obstructed the customs intelligence officials in discharging their government duties and also issued a death threat to them, Uttam Chakma, assistant director of the CIID, said.

Md Nazrul Islam, a businessman of Chattogram's Teri Bazar, was the mastermind of the alleged smuggling incident.

The Customs Intelligence filed a criminal case in this regard with the Kotwali police station on 26 February, accusing Nazrul and his associates.

In a press release, the CIID said that Nazrul claimed ownership of the consignment of fabrics.

According to the press release, he purchased 354 rolls of fabric at an auction on 15 December 2021. However, the stickers on the seized goods indicated the year 2022. Additionally, the individuals failed to produce a VAT invoice for the confiscated items.

The release stated that the primary goal was to smuggle goods that had been imported through the duty-free facility. 

Comments

