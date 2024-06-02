Expatriate found dead in Bashundara

Police have recovered the decomposed body of an expatriate from a flat in the city's Bashundhara residential area.

The body identified as Ariful Islam, 30, son of Shahjahan Sikder hailed from village Kalikurpara under Raipura upazila of Narshingdi district, was recovered from the flat located in the Bashundhara's Vatara area on Saturday (1 June) night.

"Police recovered decaying body of the Japanese expatriate from the first floor of Maati Properties Limited in Bashundara residential area at about 8:30pm on Saturday", said Ranjan Kumar Saha, assistant commissioner (AC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Badda Zone under Gulshan division.

The body has been sent to Shahid Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Ariful Islam along with Parveen Akhter, who lives in Canada, rented the flat of Maati Properties through online for seven days identifying them as husband and wife.

On Saturday, Maati Properties' authorities called the police who found the body bearing stab marks in the chest and throat.

"Ariful had been living in Japan for the last five years. He married a Japanese girl a year back . . . but in the meantime he built an extramarital affair with Parveen, who might murder Ariful in a planned way and then returned to Canada," the AC said.

Sobuj, brother of the deceased, said, though Ariful came to the country on 17 May, they were not aware of his return to the country."

"We came to know about his arrival in the country when his wife Ayesha (Japanese name Nachuki) called us, he was supposed to leave the country on 31 May," Sobuj added.

"In a video footage police found that Canada expatriate Parveen Akhter left the flat alone at 6:31am on 18 May", according to the CCTV footage.