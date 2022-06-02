Domestic help found dead at additional IGP's home

Crime

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 12:41 pm

Related News

Domestic help found dead at additional IGP's home

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 12:41 pm
Photo: Representative image/Collected
Photo: Representative image/Collected

A 14-year-old domestic help has been found dead at the residence of an additional inspector general of Police (IGP) in capital's Ramna area on Wednesday (1 June) afternoon.

"The body was recovered from the house of Additional IGP Abu Hassan Muhammad Tariq in Ramna Officers Quarters," Ramna Police Station OC (Investigation) Nur Mohammad told The Business Standard.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.

Bangladesh / Top News

dead / Domestic help

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

30m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

3h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

2h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

4h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

3h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

4h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

4h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers