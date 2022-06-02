Domestic help found dead at additional IGP's home

A 14-year-old domestic help has been found dead at the residence of an additional inspector general of Police (IGP) in capital's Ramna area on Wednesday (1 June) afternoon.

"The body was recovered from the house of Additional IGP Abu Hassan Muhammad Tariq in Ramna Officers Quarters," Ramna Police Station OC (Investigation) Nur Mohammad told The Business Standard.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.