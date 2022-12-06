DMP arrests 285 Tuesday

Crime

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 06:29 pm

DMP arrests 285 Tuesday

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 06:29 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Dhaka Metropolitan Police have arrested a total of 285 persons in the last 24 hours as part of an ongoing 15-day special operation on the order of the Police Headquarters (PHQ) to control criminal activities across the country.

DMP Media Center's Deputy Commissioner Faruk Hossain updated the media of the operation on Tuesday (5 December).

The police said the initiative has been taken focusing on some important festive days in December including Victory Day.

Earlier on 1 December, Assistant Inspector General of Police Manjur Rahman said the special operation was initiated as part of a regular practice.

In a letter signed by Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Headquarters (Additional DIG) Hasanuzzaman, it was stated that the special operation is being conducted considering the recent incident where two militants were snatched from police custody in Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (CMM Court), along with the ongoing operation to ensure safe and undisturbed celebrations of Victory Day, Christmas and New Year's eve.

 

