DMP arrests 255 Monday

Crime

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 06:57 pm

Police arrested 255 people on Monday as part of the ongoing 15-day special operation on the order of the Police Headquarters (PHQ) to control criminal activities across the country. 

DMP Media Center's Deputy Commissioner Faruk Hossain updated the media of the operation on Monday (5 December).

Earlier on 1 December, Assistant Inspector General of Police Manjur Rahman said the special operation was initiated as part of a regular practice. 

In a letter signed by Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Headquarters (Additional DIG) by Hasanuzzaman, it was stated that the special operation is being conducted considering the recent incident where two militants were snatched from police custody in Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (CMM Court), along with the ongoing operation to ensure safe and undisturbed celebrations of Victory Day, Christmas and New Year's eve.

