Diamond jewellery worth Tk2cr stolen from Metro Shopping Mall

Crime

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 07:00 pm

Related News

Diamond jewellery worth Tk2cr stolen from Metro Shopping Mall

Within just 10 minutes into the act, they managed to flee with diamond jewellery worth around Tk2 crore. Several police teams are working to catch others possibly involved with the incident, police said

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 07:00 pm
Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

Diamond jewellery worth Tk2 crore was reported stolen from the 'Trust Diamond' shop at the Metro Shopping Mall in the capital's Dhanmondi area today. 

The incident took place around 10am this morning, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Dhanmondi zone Assistant Commissioner Abu Taleb confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. 

The perpetrators broke into the Trust Diamond shop located on the fourth floor of the Metro Shopping Mall and stole a large amount of jewellery, he said.

On information about the robbery, the police and a team of the Criminal Investigation Department went to the scene.

Dhanmoni police station Officer in Charge Parvez Islam said, "We have collected the CCTV footage of the market. It shows a group of five people entering the shop around 10:08 am after breaking two padlocks. 

"Within just 10 minutes into the act, they managed to flee with diamond jewellery worth around Tk2 crore. Several police teams are working to catch others possibly involved with the incident," he added. 

Speaking to the shop owner, the police got to know that the main showroom, located in the mall's ground floor was under construction, because of which, a substitute shop was rented to keep the jewellery, but there was no locker. 

"The owner is still counting the worth of jewellery stolen," said the police officer, adding that preparations are underway to file a case.

 

Top News

diamond / Dhanmondi / shopping mall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

3h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

22h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

1h | TBS Today
4 habits that will improve memory

4 habits that will improve memory

1h | TBS Career
Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

2h | TBS Stories
Prigozhin spotted at African summit in Russia

Prigozhin spotted at African summit in Russia

41m | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon