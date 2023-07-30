Diamond jewellery worth Tk2cr stolen from Metro Shopping Mall

Diamond jewellery worth Tk2 crore was reported stolen from the 'Trust Diamond' shop at the Metro Shopping Mall in the capital's Dhanmondi area today.

The incident took place around 10am this morning, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Dhanmondi zone Assistant Commissioner Abu Taleb confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The perpetrators broke into the Trust Diamond shop located on the fourth floor of the Metro Shopping Mall and stole a large amount of jewellery, he said.

On information about the robbery, the police and a team of the Criminal Investigation Department went to the scene.

Dhanmoni police station Officer in Charge Parvez Islam said, "We have collected the CCTV footage of the market. It shows a group of five people entering the shop around 10:08 am after breaking two padlocks.

"Within just 10 minutes into the act, they managed to flee with diamond jewellery worth around Tk2 crore. Several police teams are working to catch others possibly involved with the incident," he added.

Speaking to the shop owner, the police got to know that the main showroom, located in the mall's ground floor was under construction, because of which, a substitute shop was rented to keep the jewellery, but there was no locker.

"The owner is still counting the worth of jewellery stolen," said the police officer, adding that preparations are underway to file a case.