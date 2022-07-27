DB quizzes Hero Alom for controversial video content

UNB
27 July, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 11:10 pm

Hero Alom. Photo: Collected
The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Wednesday quizzed Ashraful Hossen Alom, best known as Hero Alom, about his controversial video content shared on social media.

He was asked questions at the DB office in the capital's Minto Road in the morning as there were many "cyber allegations" against him, DMP Media and Public Relations wing Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Faruque Hossain said.

Recently, Hero Alom shared "offensive, defamatory, illegal videos" and other content on his official Facebook and YouTube channels. He also appeared in police uniform in videos without permission. These created a cascade of negative reactions from commoners, Faruque said.

Alom told the detectives that he creates and shares viral content on the internet, mainly to earn money. More views and revenue matter most to him.

Asked about the obscene songs he created about several political leaders and models such as Palalo Palalo Murad Hasan, Rater Rani Piyasa, Mou and Pori Moni, Alom could not give a "proper answer."

Detectives let him go after he admitted his mistakes and assured DB that he will not repeat such activities, Faruque said.

