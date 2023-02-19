CTTC detains 3 hackers over birth certificate scam

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 03:07 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Police's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit has arrested five people, including three hackers, in connection with issuing fake birth certificates breaching the government server. 

According to police, hackers across the country, including the arrestees, conduct this birth registration fraud by connecting via WhatsApp.

"The arrests were made from 16 to 18 February during raids in different parts of Chattogram, Narail, Dhaka, Gazipur and Sirajganj districts," CMP Counter Terrorism unit Deputy Commissioner Md Liaquat Ali Khan said at a press conference on Sunday.

The arrestees are - Md Sagar Ahmed Jovan, 23, Sheikh Sejan, 23, Mehdi Hasan, 23, Shakeel Hossain, 23, and Masud Rana, 27. Among them, Sejan, Shakeel and Masud Rana were involved in hacking the server to create fake birth registration, the police said.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Earlier, Chattogram City Corporation disclosed that some 797 fake birth certificates were registered in six wards of the port city between 8 and 25 January.

Later, three fraud cases and several general diaries were registered in this regard.

CMP's Counter Terrorism Unit, which is investigating the two cases filed at Khulshi police station and Halishahar police station, previously arrested seven people including Zainal Abedin, a dismissed employee of the Election Commission. With the fresh arrest, a total of 12 people involved in the scam have been sent behind the bars.

