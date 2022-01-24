Ctg Rupsha Multipurpose MD arrested for embezzlement

Police have arrested Zakir Hossain Hawlader, managing director of Rupsha Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited in Chattogram for embezzling customers' money.

The 50-year-old MD was arrested by Chattogram EPZ police from Shariatpur on Sunday (23 January) night.

A Chattogram court sent him to jail the next day.

EPZ police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kabirul Islam said Zakir Hossain was arrested in a case of embezzling Tk3.5 lakh from a customer named Shah Alam.

There are at least 11 fraud cases against him, he added.

Allegedly, Rupsha's management have embezzled millions from some 11,000 customers.

Police sources said Zakir and the company's management officials tricked the garments workers in the EPZ area into giving them money as savings in exchange of lucrative offers.

Earlier on 5 January, the alleged chairman of the company Mujibur Rahman was also arrested from the EPZ area.