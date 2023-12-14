Ctg mobile court busts illegal sand extraction 

Crime

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 07:33 pm

Related News

Ctg mobile court busts illegal sand extraction 

The mobile court also cracked down on the vehicles involved in the illegal sand extraction, seizing unlicensed jeeps at the site

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 07:33 pm
A mobile court operation was carried out in a move to curb illegal sand extraction in Chattogram’s Fatikchari on Thursday (14 December). Photo: TBS
A mobile court operation was carried out in a move to curb illegal sand extraction in Chattogram’s Fatikchari on Thursday (14 December). Photo: TBS

A mobile court operation was carried out in a move to curb illegal sand extraction in Chattogram's Fatikchari on Thursday (14 December).

Assistant Commissioner (Land), Fatikchari AKM Kamrul Islam, led the operation and seized 3000 cubic feet of illegally extracted sands this afternoon.

The mobile court dismantled the ancillary pipe used for lifting sand at the canal end, spanning approximately 500 feet and destroyed the apparatus.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The seized sand was handed over to the local member, and instructions were issued to facilitate the open auction of the confiscated sand. 

The proceeds from the auction are to be deposited in the government treasury, ensuring accountability and preventing any further unlawful gain from the natural resources, according to the mobile court's directives.

The mobile court also cracked down on the vehicles involved in the illegal sand extraction, seizing unlicensed jeeps at the site. 

According to the Road Transport Act, the implicated vehicles were fined a total of Tk30,000. 

The operation was conducted by the chairman-member of the respective union, Fatikchari police and union land assistants. 

Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Fatikchari upazila AKM Kamrul Islam confirmed the matter of the mobile court and said such mobile court operations will continue in the public interest. 

"The ongoing efforts aim to create awareness, deter potential offenders, and uphold the sustainable use of resources for the well-being of the community and the environment," he added.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to illegal sand extraction, contributing to the collective effort to protect and preserve the region's natural resources.

Top News

CTG / sand extraction / mobile court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

4h | Earth
Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

6h | Features
How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

12h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

41m | TBS Stories
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

1h | TBS Stories
Why do Argentines prefer the dollar?

Why do Argentines prefer the dollar?

2h | TBS World
Onion crisis: Producers squeezed, consumers pay, traders feast

Onion crisis: Producers squeezed, consumers pay, traders feast

3h | TBS Stories