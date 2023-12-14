Ctg mobile court busts illegal sand extraction 

A mobile court operation was carried out in a move to curb illegal sand extraction in Chattogram’s Fatikchari on Thursday (14 December). Photo: TBS

A mobile court operation was carried out in a move to curb illegal sand extraction in Chattogram's Fatikchari on Thursday (14 December).

Assistant Commissioner (Land), Fatikchari AKM Kamrul Islam, led the operation and seized 3000 cubic feet of illegally extracted sands this afternoon.

The mobile court dismantled the ancillary pipe used for lifting sand at the canal end, spanning approximately 500 feet and destroyed the apparatus.

The seized sand was handed over to the local member, and instructions were issued to facilitate the open auction of the confiscated sand.

The proceeds from the auction are to be deposited in the government treasury, ensuring accountability and preventing any further unlawful gain from the natural resources, according to the mobile court's directives.

The mobile court also cracked down on the vehicles involved in the illegal sand extraction, seizing unlicensed jeeps at the site.

According to the Road Transport Act, the implicated vehicles were fined a total of Tk30,000.

The operation was conducted by the chairman-member of the respective union, Fatikchari police and union land assistants.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Fatikchari upazila AKM Kamrul Islam confirmed the matter of the mobile court and said such mobile court operations will continue in the public interest.

"The ongoing efforts aim to create awareness, deter potential offenders, and uphold the sustainable use of resources for the well-being of the community and the environment," he added.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to illegal sand extraction, contributing to the collective effort to protect and preserve the region's natural resources.