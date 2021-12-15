Coast guard foil foreign ship robbery at Bay of Bengal, 43 nabbed 

Bangladesh Coast Guard (East Zone) officials have detained 43 robbers from the Bay of Bengal as they attempted to mug a foreign vessel named MV Ladinda.

The coast guard operation was carried out approximately 37 nautical miles away from Cox's Bazar lighthouse on Monday midnight (15 December).

Bangladesh Coast Guard Media Director Lt Commander Khandoker Munif Taqi confirmed the news and said an agent of AHZ shipping reported the robbery to the coast guard around 12:30am Wednesday.

Coast guard patrol ship Mansur Ali rushed to the spot, he added.

The robbers then tried to flee in two boats sensing the presence of the law enforcement team. Later, 43 robbers were arrested after a chase and raid on MV Ladinda.

The robbers, all hailing from Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, are being handed over to Patenga Police Station, Commander Taqi said.

Two boats were also seized from the robbers' possession during the operation.