Coast guard foil foreign ship robbery at Bay of Bengal, 43 nabbed 

Crime

TBS Report 
15 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 04:16 pm

Related News

Coast guard foil foreign ship robbery at Bay of Bengal, 43 nabbed 

Two boats were also seized from the robbers’ possession during the operation

TBS Report 
15 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 04:16 pm
Coast guard foil foreign ship robbery at Bay of Bengal, 43 nabbed 

Bangladesh Coast Guard (East Zone) officials have detained 43 robbers from the Bay of Bengal as they attempted to mug a foreign vessel named MV Ladinda. 

The coast guard operation was carried out approximately 37 nautical miles away from Cox's Bazar lighthouse on Monday midnight (15 December).

Bangladesh Coast Guard Media Director Lt Commander Khandoker Munif Taqi confirmed the news and said an agent of AHZ shipping reported the robbery to the coast guard around 12:30am Wednesday. 

Coast guard patrol ship Mansur Ali rushed to the spot, he added. 

The robbers then tried to flee in two boats sensing the presence of the law enforcement team. Later, 43 robbers were arrested after a chase and raid on MV Ladinda.

The robbers, all hailing from Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, are being handed over to Patenga Police Station, Commander Taqi said. 

Two boats were also seized from the robbers' possession during the operation. 

Bangladesh / Top News

bangladesh coast guard / robbery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

6h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

30m | Videos
The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

20h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

20h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak