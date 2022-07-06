Cigarettes worth Tk1.10 crore seized in Chattogram

The officials of Chattogram Customs House on Tuesday seized illegally imported cigarettes worth Tk1.10 crore from the cargo warehouse of Shah Amanat International Airport (SAIA).

Customs officials seized total 7,262 packs of foreign-made Super Slim ESSE Special Gold, Super Slim ESSE Special Light, Monde Strawberry Flavor and Benson Light cigarettes.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Chattogram Custom House Joint Commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin Rizvi said, "A Biman flight – BG-147 – landed at SAIA Airport on Tuesday. The cigarettes landed in Bangladesh on that flight.

"We, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid at the cargo warehouse of the airport and seized the cigarettes worth Tk1.10 crore. This was an attempt to evade revenue by smuggling foreign cigarettes."

"Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," he added.

