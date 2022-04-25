Cigarettes imported under false declaration as Dates seized at Ctg port

The Chattogram Customs House Sunday seized cigarettes worth Tk7 crore 11 lakh brought from the UAE, under false declaration as dates, which arrived on 30 December last year at the Chattogram Port from Jebel Ali Port.

The process is underway to take legal action by Chattogram Customs House against the importer for his attempt to evade Tk7 crore 11 lakh duty, officials said on Monday.

In the declaration document, the importer Suchona International declared the import of dates from the UAE in a 40 feet container. They opened LC with the Khatunganj Branch of Global Islami Bank Limited.

The name of the proprietor of Suchona International is Jahangir Alam, a resident of Fatikchhori in Chattogram.

But the Chattogram Customs found 55,52,400 sticks of cigarettes in the container along with the dates.

Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner Sharfuddin Miah said that although the container arrived at Chattogram Port in December last year, the importer has not yet submitted the bill of entry for which the audit, investigation and research (AIR) team of the customs opened the container inside the

Ispahani Summit Alliance Terminals Limited depot to examine the goods on 24 April.

Of the total 2,772 cartons in the container, the customs officials found Mond brand cigarettes in 1,983 cartons along with 11,856 kg dates.