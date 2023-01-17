CID raids money exchanges, arrests at least 13 

CID raids money exchanges, arrests at least 13 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police on Tuesday raided some money exchanges which were allegedly involved in illegal and over-rate transactions in the capital.

The CID also arrested at least 13 people over allegations of hundi business and dollar market manipulation.

The Financial Crime Unit of the CID's Organised Crime Division conducted the raids in Gulshan, Mohammadpur, Uttara and Ashkona areas of the capital and detained several people, said CID's Special Police Superintendent Humayun Kabir.

Details will be revealed in a briefing later.

There have been allegations of dollar market manipulation, exchanging dollars without endorsement, and hundi business against both legal and illegal money exchanges.

The CID has already arrested nearly two dozen people involved in the hundi business. 

The Money Changers' Association took part in several meetings with CID top officials in recent months about illegal business operations.

The association Secretary General Helal Uddin Sikder said there are 235 enlisted money exchanges in their association. 

Over 600 money exchanges have been operating illegally and there were several raids against them.

The CID raided the Imperial Money Exchange, Dhaka Exchange in Uttara and JS Money Exchange in Gulshan on Tuesday and detained several people, Helal added.

The agency had a meeting with association officials last September, where the raid plans were outlined.  

The CID claimed that at least 5,000 Mobile Financial Service company agents are involved in illegally bringing money from abroad and money laundering.

