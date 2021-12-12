CID arrests 7 for running illegal MLM business

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has arrested seven people on charges of running an illegal multi-level marketing (MLM) business.

Additional DIG (Dhaka Metro) Imam Hossain made the disclosure at a press conference at CID's media center on Sunday (12 December).

He said that the arrestees have swindled crores of taka by using digital financial services like bank account, bKash and Nagad to lure common people for more profit.

"They would give an ID number with a certain amount of money. It was said that if you invest in that ID number, you will get daily, weekly, monthly and annual profits. If someone new comes into the hands of those investors, the profit will continue to increase. In this way, they were running illegal MLM business by showing greed for chain profit," Additional DIG Imam Hossain said.

The leader of the ring, Mahadi Hasan Mallick, Mizanur Rahman alias Bravo Mizan and seven others including Abul Hossain Pulak have been arrested from different parts of the country, CID added.

The other arrestees are – Md Mohiuddin Jamil, Md Saiful Islam Akand, Md Kovej Ali Sarkar and Md Shahanoor Alam Shaheen.

At the press conference, DIG Imam Hossain said that even a few days ago, 5-6 of the arrested arrestees organised a programmed in a luxurious hotel in Cox's Bazar to lure the general public to invest in their group's scam.

"The group used to feed interested people in different restaurants first. Then he would talk about attractive offers and attract investment. They used to create groups on WhatsApp and Messenger and run campaigns all over the country. There they would send a link to the MLM company's app," DIG Imam Hossain said.

He further added that by launching two MLM companies named Anjam Global Limited and PPC Glory.com, the group has swindled crores of taka from at least 15-20 thousand people of the country.

A case was filed against the company at Uttara West Police Station in Dhaka. They then started two more websites and started another illegal MLM business, with promises of giving annual profit three times that of the initial investment.