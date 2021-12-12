CID arrests 7 for running illegal MLM business

Crime

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 07:42 pm

Related News

CID arrests 7 for running illegal MLM business

Additional DIG (Dhaka Metro) Imam Hossain made the disclosure at a press conference at CID's media center on Sunday (12 December)

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 07:42 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has arrested seven people on charges of running an illegal multi-level marketing (MLM) business.

Additional DIG (Dhaka Metro) Imam Hossain made the disclosure at a press conference at CID's media center on Sunday (12 December).

He said that the arrestees have swindled crores of taka by using digital financial services like bank account, bKash and Nagad to lure common people for more profit.

"They would give an ID number with a certain amount of money. It was said that if you invest in that ID number, you will get daily, weekly, monthly and annual profits. If someone new comes into the hands of those investors, the profit will continue to increase. In this way, they were running illegal MLM business by showing greed for chain profit," Additional DIG Imam Hossain said.

The leader of the ring, Mahadi Hasan Mallick, Mizanur Rahman alias Bravo Mizan and seven others including Abul Hossain Pulak have been arrested from different parts of the country, CID added.

The other arrestees are – Md Mohiuddin Jamil, Md Saiful Islam Akand, Md Kovej Ali Sarkar and Md Shahanoor Alam Shaheen.

At the press conference, DIG Imam Hossain said that even a few days ago, 5-6 of the arrested arrestees organised a programmed in a luxurious hotel in Cox's Bazar to lure the general public to invest in their group's scam.

"The group used to feed interested people in different restaurants first. Then he would talk about attractive offers and attract investment. They used to create groups on WhatsApp and Messenger and run campaigns all over the country. There they would send a link to the MLM company's app," DIG Imam Hossain said.

He further added that by launching two MLM companies named Anjam Global Limited and PPC Glory.com, the group has swindled crores of taka from at least 15-20 thousand people of the country.

A case was filed against the company at Uttara West Police Station in Dhaka. They then started two more websites and started another illegal MLM business, with promises of giving annual profit three times that of the initial investment. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Crime Investigation Department (CID) / multi-level marketing (MLM)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

6h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

7h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

8h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

8h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

8h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief