CEO of e-commerce site Jeka Bazar arrested for embezzling Tk60cr

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police has arrested Jabiullah Khan Jaber, chief executive officer (CEO) of e-commerce site Jeka Bazar Ltd, for allegedly embezzling customers' money.

He was arrested from the Alipur area in ​​Faridpur on Saturday afternoon, Rajbari CID Inspector Zillur Rahman told The Business Standard.

Jaber, son of Shukur Ali of Ganganandpur village in Kalukhali Upazila of Rajbari, has been accused of embezzling Tk60 crore from around 20,000 customers.

Recently, Jaber's father Shukur Ali held a press conference where he disowned his son and denounced his illegal activities using the e-commerce site.

On 2 November 2021, The Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection (DNCRP) conducted an operation and fined Jeka Bazar Limited Tk2 lakh for selling counterfeit and adulterated products.

On 22 November, authorities concerned sealed off the fraudulent e-commerce platform. Later a case was filed in this regard with the Rajbari Sadar Police Station. CEO Jabiullah Khan Jaber has been absconding since then.

The main office of Jeka Bazar was located in Nannu Tower at Panna Chattar of Rajbari city. The office activities were run by about 15 people under the direction of CEO Jaber.

Meanwhile, aggrieved customers formed a human chain in Rajbari demanding refunds of their invested money and the prompt trial of Jaber.

