CEO of e-commerce site Jeka Bazar arrested for embezzling Tk60cr

Crime

TBS Report 
17 July, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 09:47 pm

Related News

CEO of e-commerce site Jeka Bazar arrested for embezzling Tk60cr

Meanwhile, aggrieved customers formed a human chain demanding refunds of their invested money and the prompt trial of Jaber

TBS Report 
17 July, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 09:47 pm
Jabiullah Khan Jaber, chief executive officer of e-commerce site Jeka Bazar Ltd. Photo: TBS
Jabiullah Khan Jaber, chief executive officer of e-commerce site Jeka Bazar Ltd. Photo: TBS

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police has arrested Jabiullah Khan Jaber, chief executive officer (CEO) of e-commerce site Jeka Bazar Ltd, for allegedly embezzling customers' money.

He was arrested from the Alipur area in ​​Faridpur on Saturday afternoon, Rajbari CID Inspector Zillur Rahman told The Business Standard.

Jaber, son of Shukur Ali of Ganganandpur village in Kalukhali Upazila of Rajbari, has been accused of embezzling Tk60 crore from around 20,000 customers.

Recently, Jaber's father Shukur Ali held a press conference where he disowned his son and denounced his illegal activities using the e-commerce site.

Jeka Bazar: The anatomy of an ‘e-commerce’ scam

On 2 November 2021, The Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection (DNCRP) conducted an operation and fined Jeka Bazar Limited Tk2 lakh for selling counterfeit and adulterated products.

On 22 November, authorities concerned sealed off the fraudulent e-commerce platform. Later a case was filed in this regard with the Rajbari Sadar Police Station. CEO Jabiullah Khan Jaber has been absconding since then.

The main office of Jeka Bazar was located in Nannu Tower at Panna Chattar of Rajbari city. The office activities were run by about 15 people under the direction of CEO Jaber.

Meanwhile, aggrieved customers formed a human chain in Rajbari demanding refunds of their invested money and the prompt trial of Jaber.
 

Top News

MLM Scam / e-commerce / embezzlement / E-commerce Scam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

11h | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1d | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

18m | Videos
Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

1h | Videos
Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

2h | Videos
Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD