Case filed over Rohingya camp attack, 10 held

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 12:23 pm

Representational image. Illustartion: TBS
Representational image. Illustartion: TBS

Law enforcers have arrested ten people in connection with the killing of six Rohingyas at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhia upazila.

Besides, Nurul Islam - father of one of the victims Azizul Haque – filed a case with Ukhia police station against 25 named and 200-250 unidentified persons over the attack.

Law enforcers conducted several drives between Friday and Saturday afternoon and arrested the suspects, APBn-8 (Armed Police Battalion) Commander (SP) Shihab Kaiser Khan said, confirming the matter.

The arrestees are Mujibur Rahman, 19, Dildar Mabud alias Parvez, 32, Mohammad Ayub, 37, Ferdous Amin, 40, Abdul Majid, 24, Mohammad Amin, 35, Mohammad Yunus alias Foyez, 25 and Zafar Alam, 45, Mohammad Zahid, 40, Mohammad Amin, 48.

Among the arrestees, five people had already been made accused in the case, said the official.

"Three of them confessed that they had direct involvement in the killings," the APBn-8 commander said, adding that drives are underway to arrest other accused.

Police filed another case against Mujibur Rahman at Ukhia police station under the Arms Act after he was nabbed with a gun, live ammunition and a knife.

On Friday, six people were killed and over a dozen were injured when miscreants attacked Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama Al-Islamiyah Madrasa in the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN) Camp-18 in Ukhia around 4:15am. Four of the victims died on the spot and two others died after they were taken to a local hospital.

The slain Rohingyas are Md Idris, 32, Ibrahim Hossain, 24, Azizul Haque, 22, Md Amin, 32, Nur Alam alias Halim, 45, and Hamidullah, 55.

The attack took place 23 days after Muhibullah, former chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was assassinated in his office.

