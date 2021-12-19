Case filed over Brahmanbaria gun attack 

Crime

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 01:24 pm

Case filed over Brahmanbaria gun attack 

Investigation underway

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 01:24 pm
Ershadul Haque. Photo: TBS
Ershadul Haque. Photo: TBS

A case has been filed over the killing of two people, including two chairman candidates for the upcoming UP polls, in Brahmanbaria.

Aktaruzzaman, brother of one of the deceased Ershadul Haque, filed the case with Nabinagar police station on Sunday midnight.

The case was filed over the incident against 15 named and 3-4 unknown miscreants. 

The two candidates are Sajib Chowdhury alias Shamim Abdullah and Rafiqul Islam Ratan. Both are absconding at the moment.

"One person has been detained for interrogation. Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," Nabinagar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aminur Rashid told The Business Standard. 

However, identity of the detainee is yet to be disclosed. Four bullets were recovered from his possession.

Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Crime) Mollah Mohammad Shahin said the police will start operations on Sunday to arrest the accused.

"Other law enforcement agencies are also working with the police. The incident is being taken very seriously," he said. 

Earlier on Friday, unidentified miscreants shot dead Natghar UP chairman candidate Ershadul Haque, 35, and Badal Sarkar, 25, a resident of Nandura village, in the district's Nabinagar upazila.

According to police and locals, Ershadul was on a motorcycle that Badal was driving when the incident took place at around 10pm.

The two were returning home after attending a waz mahfil near the Kurighar area of the union. 

Badal died on the spot while Ershadul breathed his last while being taken to Dhaka for better treatment, they said.

When contacted following the incident, Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (administration and crime) Mollah Mohammad Shahin said, "Additional force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Efforts are underway to catch the culprits." 
 

