Car theft gang busted, 7 held

Crime

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 02:54 pm

Photo/CID
Photo/CID

Members of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have arrested seven members, including the leader of an automobile theft gang, from different districts across the country.

CID also seized seven vehicles from their possession.

The gang would be disguised as garments businessmen and would rent vehicles, which they would then sell, according to a CID press release.

The arrestees are - Md Abdul Kaium, 32, hailing from Cox's Bazar, Abdul Ali Mizi, 46, Md Nazmul Hasan, 19, Md Sani Rahman, 20, Md Sajbatul Yakin Rana, 33, Md Alamgir Sheikh, 48 and Md Selim, 27.

Once the gang rented 22 cars from different places as owners of 'A K Fashion' situated at Gazipur. 

Later, they sold the cars  at a cost of TK3.80crore and went into hiding.

Later, the vehicle owners filed cases against them.

After investigation, the CID identified the gang and arrested one gang member Ali Mizi from Manikganj.

Following his information, other gang members were arrested from different districts.

Besides, the gang leader was arrested from the bordering area while he was trying to cross the border, according to CID.

