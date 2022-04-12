Businessman arrested for embezzling Tk170cr

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 01:19 pm

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Zia Uddin, chairman of the so-called "Fosan Group", on charges of embezzling Tk170 crore from a number of banks and traders by opening dozens of phony companies, including ceramic, and laundering large sums of money.

"Zia Uddin was arrested from Diabari area of the capital's Uttara on Monday (11 April)," Khandaker Al Moin, chief commander of RAB's media wing told reporters at a press conference at the RAB media center on Tuesday (12 April).

Citing preliminary inquiries, Khandaker Al Moin said, "Zia Uddin used to deceive buyers by attracting them with lucrative advertisements of various products."

"Proposing partnership in business, he embezzled about Tk170 crore from an estimated 100 victims. Entrepreneurs were deceived into investing in Zia Uddin's company as they were lured in with fake advertisements, company websites, factory and office visits abroad, marketing centers and agricultural farms," he added.

The RAB spokesperson added that Zia Uddin was involved in various cons under the guise of trading in ceramics and toiletries.

"He bought about 130 bighas of land from the fraudulent means and borrowed about Tk300 crore taka from different banks. He has 39 accounts in different banks in the country and three accounts in banks abroad. He also has multiple bank accounts in different banks under the names of his family members. A significant portion of it has been smuggled abroad," Khandaker Al Moin said further.

