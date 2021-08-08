Body of construction worker found in Noakhali

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 05:29 pm

Body of construction worker found in Noakhali

Three or four days ago, Rashed quarrelled with another youth named Rubel over flashing torchlight into his eyes

Police have recovered the body of a youth named Md Rashed (19) from a garden in Alyarpur union of Noakhali's Begumganj upazila. He was shot in the head.

The body was recovered on Sunday from a garden near the house of Ayed Ali Bhuiyan of Hariballabpur village. Rashed was the son of Tajul Islam of Alyarpur village under Alyarpur union.

Rashed used to work as a construction worker in Dhaka. A few days ago, he returned to the village due to lockdown. 

Three or four days ago, Rashed quarrelled with Rubel, 30, son of Bechu Mia of the same house, over flashing torchlight into his eyes. Following this incident, Rubel with some other men attacked and beat Rashed three times. 

Rashed's family had to lodge a written complaint with Begumganj police station. When the police came to investigate, assailants became more enraged and Rubel accompanied by Shakil, Sujan, Akbar, Maruf, Manju and a few others beat up Rashed's uncle Lokman Hossain. They also threatened Lokman about the police case.

Rashed went missing after 10pm on Saturday and the next morning, his body was found two kilometres away from his house. 

The victim's family claimed that Rubel and his mobster associates killed Rashed.

Kamruzzaman Sikder, officer-in-charge of Begumganj of police station said Rashed's body was recovered from the spot with a bullet wound to the head. The body has been sent to the morgue of Noakhali General Hospital for autopsy. Legal action will be taken in this case later.

