Attempting rape case: Cops submit charge-sheet within 12 hrs

Crime

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 09:28 pm

TBS Illustration
Police have submitted chargesheet to the court within 12 hours after a case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act over attempting rape in Gazipur.

Sanjida Afrin, additional superintendent of Gazipur (Sadar circle) police, said the 22-years old victim filed the case with Joydebpur Police Station.

According to the case statement, the accused use to stalk the victim who was her neighbor, she said.  

The lone accused tried to violate the victim at her house on 20 August.

The law enforcers took prompt measures after verifying victim's statement after she filed a case over the matter on 28 August.

 

 

