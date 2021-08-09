‘Assassinated’ youth returns after 7 years in Bogura

A young man, who was allegedly killed seven years ago, was caught and handed to police in Manikchar area of Sadar upazila in Bogura on Monday.

Shamim, 26, son of Shahin of Shakharia of Sadar upazila, is currently in police custody, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Md Selim Reza, said.

Shamim's murder case is still under trial, the OC said.

Meanwhile, Azizar Rahman, 31, who has already served in jail for four-and-half months, has been appearing in court on a regular basis for the past seven years over the murder of Shamim.

Azizar Rahman is a shop keeper and resident of neighbouring Manikchar area and son of later Dhalu Pramanik.

Shamim went missing after Azizar demanded Tk1 lakh from him which Shamin had taken as loan seven years back, Azizar told The Business Standard.

Later, Shamim's mother Jharna Begum had filed a murder case against Azizar, he added.

"I have served jail for four-and-half months and have been appearing before court for last seven years in the murder case," Azizar stated.

"My younger brother caught Shamim while he was hovering around in Manikchar area on Monday and handed him over to police.", he said.