App glitches due to slow server making online GD filing difficult: DMP commissioner

The DMP commissioner also instructed officials concerned to work so that the common people who come to file GDs don’t have to suffer due to server complications

DMP commissioner at a crime review meeting of April at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh on 19 May. Photo: Collected
DMP commissioner at a crime review meeting of April at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh on 19 May. Photo: Collected

Filing of general diaries (GD) online has become difficult for many users as the app dedicated to the service is experiencing glitches due to server related issues, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said today (19 May).

The server is either slow or down, said Habibur Rahman, commissioner of the DMP.

"If the server works well, GDs will be filed online, else it will be done manually [for the time being]," he said during a crime review meeting of April at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh this morning.

The DMP commissioner also instructed officials concerned to work so that the common people who come to file GDs don't have to suffer due to server complications.

A report titled "Online GD' App: A promise turns into peril for users" by The Business Standard on 16 May mentioned hundreds of users flagging the difficulties in registering the diary online.

'Online GD' App: A promise turns into peril for users

On 21 June 2022, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the "Online GD" programme for the 50 police stations in Dhaka Metropolitan Police area. Now, all police stations across the country are under its coverage.

According to the police, it requires just a few clicks to register lost and found cases, and people no longer need to go to police stations.

In today's meeting, the DMP commissioner said everyone should beware of theft in the city. 

"Arrested thieves should be monitored to ensure they are not granted bail. Even if they are granted bail, their movements should be monitored."

He further said the police need to coordinate with watchmen of areas where incidents of theft are common. 

He also said  crimes related to mobile phones cannot be ignored. "Arrangements should be made to return recovered mobile phones to the rightful owner."

 

