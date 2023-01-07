APBn arrests Saudi expatriate with yaba tablets

Airport Armed Police Battalion has arrested a Saudi-bound expatriate with a large amount of yaba tablets on Saturday (7 January).

Besides, the police force seized around 15,400 pieces of yaba from the arrestee Md Rubel, Mohammad Ziaul Haque, additional superintendent of APBn confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Ziaul Haque said that Rubel was detained in front of the no 1 heavy luggage gate of the outer terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal Internatonal Airport, Dhaka.

"Sensing suspicious activities, APBn intelligence members interrogated him and found the in his luggage," Ziaul Haque added.

APBn sources also said that the expatriate hails from Chandpur and has been working at a food delivery company in Saudi Arabia for the last six years.

The APBn official said Md Rubel maintains a TikTok account through which he made the acquaintance of another fellow TikTok user Abdullah Al Mamun in Saudi Arabia. Abdullah reportedly asked Rubel to carry yaba to Saudi Arabia and paid him Tk3 lakh in advance.

"Rubel collected and carried the tablets as per their plans. A case has been filed with the Airport Police Station in this regard," he added.

However, the police official couldn't clarify if the yaba tablets were being carried for the Saudis or Bangladeshi expatriates.