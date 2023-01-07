APBn arrests Saudi expatriate with yaba tablets

Crime

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 07:28 pm

Related News

APBn arrests Saudi expatriate with yaba tablets

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 07:28 pm
APBn arrests Saudi expatriate with yaba tablets

Airport Armed Police Battalion has arrested a Saudi-bound expatriate with a large amount of yaba tablets on Saturday (7 January).

Besides, the police force seized around 15,400 pieces of yaba from the arrestee Md Rubel, Mohammad Ziaul Haque, additional superintendent of APBn confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Ziaul Haque said that Rubel was detained in front of the no 1 heavy luggage gate of the outer terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal Internatonal Airport, Dhaka.

"Sensing suspicious activities, APBn intelligence members interrogated him and found the in his luggage," Ziaul Haque added.

APBn sources also said that the expatriate hails from Chandpur and has been working at a food delivery company in Saudi Arabia for the last six years.

The APBn official said Md Rubel maintains a TikTok account through which he made the acquaintance of another fellow TikTok user Abdullah Al Mamun in Saudi Arabia. Abdullah reportedly asked Rubel to carry yaba to Saudi Arabia and paid him Tk3 lakh in advance.

"Rubel collected and carried the tablets as per their plans. A case has been filed with the Airport Police Station in this regard," he added.

However, the police official couldn't clarify if the yaba tablets were being carried for the Saudis or Bangladeshi expatriates.

Top News

APBn / Saudi expatriates / Yaba

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Black-winged Stilt. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-winged Stilts: 'I only want to caress them'

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

7h | Food
The thesis of “Torn Apart” revolved around “truth, social media and climate change.” Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Dhaka Lit Fest 2023: Creativity, storytelling and art in a world torn apart

9h | Panorama
The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

4h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

6h | TBS Insight
Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

1d | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals