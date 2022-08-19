APBn arrests Rohingya man with firearms from Teknaf camp

Members of the Armed Police Battalion on Friday (19 August) arrested a Rohingya man with firearms and ammunition from Teknaf refugee camp in Cox's Bazar.

Faruk, 29, was arrested arrested from Nayapara camp of Teknaf's Hnila Union of Teknaf Upazila early on Friday morning, said APBn-16 Captain ADIG Hasan Bari Noor.

He said, a team of APBn police conducted an operation on the news that some armed people were staying in the C-block of Rohingya refugee camp registered in Nayapara of Teknaf.

"When the team surrounded the suspicious house, a few people managed to escape after sensing the presence of APBn members," Bari told The Business Standard.

The law enforcers held a suspicious person from the house along with a local gun and three bullets," he added.

The detainee is an active member of an organised Rohingya bandit group, claimed Bari.

There are several cases against him in Teknaf police station for committing various crimes in the Rohingya camp, including robbery, kidnapping and extortion.

He further informed that a case was filed against Faruk at Teknaf police station on Friday.