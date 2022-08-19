APBn arrests Rohingya man with firearms from Teknaf camp

Crime

TBS Report
19 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 10:24 pm

Related News

APBn arrests Rohingya man with firearms from Teknaf camp

TBS Report
19 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 10:24 pm
APBn arrests Rohingya man with firearms from Teknaf camp

Members of the Armed Police Battalion on Friday (19 August) arrested a Rohingya man with firearms and ammunition from Teknaf refugee camp in Cox's Bazar.

Faruk, 29, was arrested arrested from Nayapara camp of Teknaf's Hnila Union of Teknaf Upazila early on Friday morning, said APBn-16 Captain ADIG Hasan Bari Noor.

He said, a team of APBn police conducted an operation on the news that some armed people were staying in the C-block of Rohingya refugee camp registered in Nayapara of Teknaf.

"When the team surrounded the suspicious house, a few people managed to escape after sensing the presence of APBn members," Bari told The Business Standard.

The law enforcers held a suspicious person from the house along with a local gun and three bullets," he added.

The detainee is an active member of an organised Rohingya bandit group, claimed Bari.

There are several cases against him in Teknaf police station for committing various crimes in the Rohingya camp, including robbery, kidnapping and extortion.

He further informed that a case was filed against Faruk at Teknaf police station on Friday. 

Bangladesh

Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

12h | Interviews
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

11h | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Amazing folding smartphone

Amazing folding smartphone

3h | Videos
How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

5h | Videos
Is textbooks enough for students?

Is textbooks enough for students?

5h | Videos
134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings