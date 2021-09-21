Alarming rise in snatching in Cox’s Bazar

Incidents of snatching are increasing alarmingly in Cox's Bazar, the country's biggest tourist destination.

Besides the tourist spots, both local people and tourists are falling prey to snatchings on the main roads and in alleys of the town.

According to police, the number of snatchings has increased almost sevenfold in three years and international aid workers living in the town are alarmed by the deteriorating security.

According to the Sadar Model Police Station in the city, only eight cases of snatching were recorded in Cox's Bazar in 2019 while 33 cases of snatching have been recorded this year. As such, compared to 2019, snatching has increased 312.5% ​​this year. The number of listed snatchers in Sadar Model Police Station area is 117.

According to locals, there is no electric lighting on many streets of Cox's Bazar, including some portions of the city's main road. On top of that, many street lights in some areas are out of order. Most of the city streets and alleys are dark at night and snatchings take place on those streets every day.

Police have installed 64 state-of-the-art CCTV cameras in the city for security purposes, but most of the cameras have been out of order for quite some time as well.

According to sources involved in the tourism industry, not all snatching incidents are recorded by the police. Tourists come here from all over the country and many do not want to take the trouble to report it to the police, even if their mobile phone or money bag is snatched.

Ayaz Mahmud, managing director of Open Ocean Hotel in the city, said snatching has increased recently from the Jellar Dokan area to the stadium.

Ekramul Bashar Chowdhury, chief executive officer of The Sea Princess Hotel, said the number of snatchings has risen at an alarming rate over the past two or three years. Tourists are the main victims of snatchings and only a quarter of the total number of snatchings is recorded.

Sheikh Munirul Gias, officer-in-charge of Sadar Model thana, said since tourism was shut down by the corona pandemic for a long time, desperately unemployed people got involved in snatching.

In this regard, Iftekhar Uddin Chowdhury, former vice-chancellor of Chittagong University, said snatching targeting foreigners working at the Rohingya refugee camps is worrying.

He said this would send a negative message to them about our society and strict law enforcement is needed to prevent snatchings.