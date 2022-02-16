ACC suspends an official for irregularities

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 09:45 pm
The Anti-Corruption Commission Wednesday suspended officer Sharif Uddin with immediate effect for his alleged involvement in various irregularities including torturing a CIP businessman in Cox's Bazar by implicating him in a false case. 

The ACC Chairman Mohammed Moinuddin Abdullah signed the suspension order.

There are allegations against Sharif that he not only tortured a CIP businessman by taking him into remand in a false case but he also froze the bank account of another businessman and arrested him. The victims complained against Sharif by sending letters to the ACC.

The office order of the ACC said that Deputy Assistant Director Sharif Uddin would be removed from his post as per the rule 54 (2) of the ACC (staff) rules, 2008. He will get 90 days salary and other benefits.

Earlier on 16 June last year, the ACC Director Monirul Islam vide an office order transferred 21 officials including Sharif Uddin to Patuakhali from Chattogram. Sharif Uddin was much criticized for his wrongdoings and irregularities during the anti-corruption drive in Chattogram in 2020-21.

