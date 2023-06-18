7 to die for murder in Cumilla

A Cumilla court on Sunday sentenced seven people to death and five others to life term imprisonment for killing a man in 2006.

The condemned convicts are Md Morshed, Md Jewel Mia, Md Alauddin, Md Ripon, Md Shipon, Shubho Hasan and Md Kajal of Champaknagar area while the lifers are Md Badal, Md Jahir, Iqbal Hossain, Anwar Hossain and Sohel.

The court also fined them Tk30,000 each.

Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-5 judge Jahangir Hossain handed down the punishment.

According to the prosecution, convict Jewel Mia asked Rana Khan, 19, of Champaknagar area, to come to a waterbody to catch fish on April 30, 2006.

Later, he along with others killed Rana Khan and dumped the body in the waterbody near Champaknagar North Housing over previous enmity.

On May 1, 2006, police recovered the body and a case was filed in this connection. Police submitted a charge sheet against 16 people.

After examining the records and witnesses, the court also acquitted four others as allegations brought against them could not be proved.