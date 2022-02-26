6 arrested over Gopalganj gang-rape incident

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested six people on charges of gangraping a student in Gopalganj.

The arrestees were identified as Rakib Mia aka Imon (22), Piyash Fakir (26), Pradeep Biswas (24), Md Nahid Raihan (24), Md Helal (24), Turja Mohanta (26).

A team of RAB-8, with the help of RAB headquarters' detective branch, raided different areas of Gopalganj on 25 February and arrested them, confirmed Assistant Director (ASP) of Rab's Legal and Media Wing ANM Imran Khan.

Legal actions against them are underway, the RAB official added.

On Wednesday night, a female student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology (BSMRSTU) was gang-raped in the town.

Following the incident on 23 February, BSMRSTU proctor filed a case, accusing unidentified persons, with Gopalganj Sadar police station under the Women and Children Repression Act.

According to the case statement, the victim and her friend were stopped by a group when they were walking past the Nabinbagh Helipad area. Soon they got into an altercation after which the victim was dragged to a nearby building and was assaulted.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the arrestees, all hailed from Gopalganj and adjacent areas, were the members of a local crime ring led by Rakib Mia.