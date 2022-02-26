6 arrested over Gopalganj gang-rape incident

Crime

TBS report
26 February, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 03:18 pm

Related News

6 arrested over Gopalganj gang-rape incident

TBS report
26 February, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 03:18 pm
Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested six people on charges of gangraping a student in Gopalganj.

The arrestees were identified as Rakib Mia aka Imon (22), Piyash Fakir (26), Pradeep Biswas (24), Md Nahid Raihan (24), Md Helal (24), Turja Mohanta (26).

A team of RAB-8, with the help of RAB headquarters' detective branch, raided different areas of Gopalganj on 25 February and arrested them, confirmed Assistant Director (ASP) of Rab's Legal and Media Wing ANM Imran Khan.

Legal actions against them are underway, the RAB official added.

On Wednesday night, a female student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology (BSMRSTU) was gang-raped in the town.

Following the incident on 23 February, BSMRSTU proctor filed a case, accusing unidentified persons, with Gopalganj Sadar police station under the Women and Children Repression Act.  

According to the case statement, the victim and her friend were stopped by a group when they were walking past the Nabinbagh Helipad area. Soon they got into an altercation after which the victim was dragged to a nearby building and was assaulted.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the arrestees, all hailed from Gopalganj and adjacent areas, were the members of a local crime ring led by Rakib Mia. 

Bangladesh / Top News

BSMRSTU / Gang Rape / Rape case / rape

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

1h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

4h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

5h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine couple married amid sound of air raid sirens

Ukraine couple married amid sound of air raid sirens

16m | Videos
Redmi 10 2022: a budget friendly phone

Redmi 10 2022: a budget friendly phone

21m | Videos
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy: From comedian to president

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy: From comedian to president

31m | Videos
How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused