5 held over gang-rape in Dinajpur 

Five people have been arrested in Birampur of Dinajpur over reportedly gang raping a 40-year-old woman holding her husband hostage.



The incident took place at Banshbaria village in Dior union of the upazila on Friday night.



The victim of the gang-rape has filed a case against ten people under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.



Police arrested one of the accused in a raid that night and later arrested four others following his information.



The arrestees are- Shubho Mia, 20, of Beparitola village in Birampur upazila, Abu Raihan, 40, Sirajul Islam, 35, of Kanikathal village, Abdul Latif, 36, of Baghar Para village and Moinul Islam, 20.



According to the case statement, while the victim was going to Nawabganj riding on an auto-rickshaw with her husband on Friday night, on the way, the accused blocked their way in Banshbaria village and beat up the driver.



At that time, they held the victim's husband hostage and violated the woman.



The woman lost consciousness after the incident.



Later, at around 1 am, when the victim regained consciousness, she called the emergency service 999.



Birampur Circle Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police AKM Wahedunnabi confirmed the matter and said, "The police rushed to the spot and rescued them after receiving a call from 999."



Abuse Act. Five accused have been arrested in the incident, he added.



"Police have confirmed that 10 people were involved in the incident. The rest of the accused have been identified and we are trying to arrest them. The woman has been sent to M Abdur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur for medical examination," added the police official.