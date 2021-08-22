5 held over gang-rape in Dinajpur 

Crime

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 10:48 am

Related News

5 held over gang-rape in Dinajpur 

The victim of the gang-rape has filed a case against ten people under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 10:48 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Five people have been arrested in Birampur of Dinajpur over reportedly gang raping a 40-year-old woman holding her husband hostage.
 
The incident took place at Banshbaria village in Dior union of the upazila on Friday night.
 
The victim of the gang-rape has filed a case against ten people under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.
 
Police arrested one of the accused in a raid that night and later arrested four others following his information.
 
The arrestees are- Shubho Mia, 20, of Beparitola village in Birampur upazila, Abu Raihan, 40, Sirajul Islam, 35, of Kanikathal village, Abdul Latif, 36, of Baghar Para village and Moinul Islam, 20.
 
According to the case statement, while the victim was going to Nawabganj riding on an auto-rickshaw with her husband on Friday night, on the way, the accused blocked their way in Banshbaria village and beat up the driver.
 
At that time, they held the victim's husband hostage and violated the woman.
 
The woman lost consciousness after the incident.
 
Later, at around 1 am, when the victim regained consciousness, she called the emergency service 999.
 
Birampur Circle Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police AKM Wahedunnabi confirmed the matter and said, "The police rushed to the spot and rescued them after receiving a call from 999."
 
Abuse Act. Five accused have been arrested in the incident, he added.
 
"Police have confirmed that 10 people were involved in the incident. The rest of the accused have been identified and we are trying to arrest them. The woman has been sent to M Abdur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur for medical examination," added the police official. 

Bangladesh / Top News / Districts

rape / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

3d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

3d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

3d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding