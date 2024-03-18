4 suspected robbers lynched in Narayanganj

Four suspected robbers were killed in a lynch mob attack at Baghri village in Narayanganj's Sonargaon upazila yesterday (17 March) night.

One of the deceased has been identified as Jakir, 45. He is an accused in a previous robbery case, said an inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) familiar with this event.

The identities of the other three deceased couldn't be known immediately.

Another youth, Mohammad Ali (42), injured in the mob attack, has been admitted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Nitor).

Sheikh Billal Hossain, additional superintendent of police of Narayanganj, said a youth saw some ten to twelve unidentified youths roaming the village around 10pm.

When he announced the presence of robbers in the village using the loudspeaker of a local mosque, some residents of three villages besieged the youths and gave them a good thrashing, leaving three of them dead on the spot, he said.

One injured victim died when he was taken to a hospital, he said, adding that another is undergoing treatment at the Nitor.

On Friday night, a robbery took place in two houses in the Kazadi area under the same upazila. They stabbed the residents who tried to resist the robbery.