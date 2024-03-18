4 suspected robbers lynched in Narayanganj

Crime

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 04:55 pm

Related News

4 suspected robbers lynched in Narayanganj

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Photo: Sabit Al Hassan
Photo: Sabit Al Hassan

Four suspected robbers were killed in a lynch mob attack at Baghri village in Narayanganj's Sonargaon upazila yesterday (17 March) night.

One of the deceased has been identified as Jakir, 45. He is an accused in a previous robbery case, said an inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) familiar with this event. 

The identities of the other three deceased couldn't be known immediately.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Another youth, Mohammad Ali (42), injured in the mob attack, has been admitted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Nitor).

Sheikh Billal Hossain, additional superintendent of police of Narayanganj, said a youth saw some ten to twelve unidentified youths roaming the village around 10pm.

When he announced the presence of robbers in the village using the loudspeaker of a local mosque, some residents of three villages besieged the youths and gave them a good thrashing, leaving three of them dead on the spot, he said.

One injured victim died when he was taken to a hospital, he said, adding that another is undergoing treatment at the Nitor.

On Friday night, a robbery took place in two houses in the Kazadi area under the same upazila. They stabbed the residents who tried to resist the robbery. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Narayanganj / Mob Lynching / Bangladesh / beaten to death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: mysteriesrunsolved.com

The mystery behind Egyptian priestess' 'reincarnation' as British-born Dorothy Eady

8m | Features
Photo: Collected

Gifts from Bangladesh: Cultural tokens for your foreign friends

4h | Brands
Galloway’s support for Palestine has been one of his most defining features, helping him win the Rochdale constituency. Photo: Bloomberg

George Galloway: The defiant British voice returns to the corridors of power

5h | Panorama
Dr Naomi Hossain. Sketch: TBS

You cannot expect lasting change without holding the powerful accountable: Dr Naomi Hossain

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Merger MoU signed: Padma Bank depositors can withdraw money from Exim Bank

Merger MoU signed: Padma Bank depositors can withdraw money from Exim Bank

58m | Videos
One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

2h | Videos
SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

4h | Videos
Rupchada Tandoori

Rupchada Tandoori

3h | Videos