4 held in Ctg while smuggling endangered animals

Crime

TBS Report
27 January, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 08:55 pm

Four men have been detained in Chattogram for smuggling two Bengal slow lorises and an owl of endangered species.

Acting on tip-off, Lohagara upazila administration arrested them from the Dhaka-Chattogram highway on Friday noon, said Mohammad Shahjahan, assistant commissioner (land) of Lohagara upazila.

They have been sentenced to six months' imprisonment and fined Tk5,000, he said.

The convicts are – Md Mobarok Hossain, 27, Saddam Hossain, 27, Md Mohiuddin, 24, and Md Azahar Sikder, 40.

"The convicts were handed over to Lohagara police station to be sent to jail," Shahjahan said.

"The animals were handed over to Range Officer Md Mahmud Hossain to be sent to Dulahazara Safari Park."

