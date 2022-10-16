3 of phensedyl trafficking ring arrested

Crime

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 10:13 pm

Photo: Courtesy
RAB-3 arrested three drug dealers, including the mastermind of the cartel, along with 1,465 bottles of phensedyl in a covered van from the port area of ​​Narayanganj district on Saturday. 

RAB members also seized the covered van and a jeep used for transporting drugs, said Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, RAB-3 commander at a press conference on Sunday.

Ali Akbar, leader of the drug trafficking ring, and his accomplice Ripon Mia and Noor Hossain have been arrested with narcotics worth around Tk29 lakh, he added.

Citing the confession of those arrested, he said that Ali Akbar has made a lot of money in a short time. He used to carry consignments of drugs regularly in his own jeep. However, despite having the jeep, he often used to transport drugs by hiring covered vans, trucks and pickups to avoid the attention of law enforcers. 

Two days earlier, Ali Akbar and his driver Ripon Mia went to Cumilla from where they were supposed to transport phensedyl to Narayanganj by a covered van, said the RAB-3 commander.

