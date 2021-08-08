3 held over hacking into Shwapno’s digital system

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) city cyber crime investigation unit has arrested three members of a hacker ring on charges of hacking into the digital system of Shwapno super shop and misappropriating digital vouchers worth around Tk18 lakh on Saturday.

The arrestees are Md Nasimul Islam, 23, Rehanur Hasan Rashed, 22, and Raisul Islam, 25.

Police also seized six mobile phones, two laptops, and a CPU used in hacking, cryptocurrency, cash, electronic card, and huge quantities of goods purchased through Shwapno e-vouchers from the arrestees.

The hacker group broke the powerful cyber security system of Shwapno. Huge amounts of unusual and suspicious digital vouchers were generated and sold between 26 June and 9 July.

Later, the matter came to the notice of the Shwapno authorities, who lodged a complaint with the DMP's City Cyber Crime Investigation Division.

A vigilant team of cyber investigators from the city cyber crime investigation division identified digital footprints of the hacker group through advanced technology, including forensic analysis and reverse analysis of the digital system of Shwapno, and arrested them from different parts of the capital.

The arrestees are members of one of the most active hacker groups in Bangladesh.

The hacker group hacked into the digital system of Shwapno and sold digital vouchers worth Tk18 lakh to some e-commerce users through a Facebook group at a 25% discount and swindled huge sums of money. They deposited the money in various cryptocurrency accounts.

Cryptocurrency transactions worth about Tk20 lakh were recovered from digital devices seized from the arrestees.

The hacker group also admitted in primary inquiries that it had embezzled money through hacking into many reputed business establishments, including a leading Bangladeshi airline, well-known bus companies, and electronic gazette chain outlets.

Even these cunning hackers are known to have access to the systems of many government and non-government organisations. They also said they purchase login credentials in exchange for cryptocurrencies from various dark web markets.

A digital security law case has been filed against the arrestees with Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station.

A 10-day remand has been sought for them in court.

The operation to arrest the accomplices of the detainees is continuing.

Responding to the issue, Shwapno Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir said a criminal gang has been doing this to tarnish Shwapno's reputation.

The gang forged Shwapno's digital vouchers and sold them in markets and spread fake news on discount offers in the name of Shwapno on social media, said Sabbir Hasan.

He said a complaint and lawsuit were filed in this connection.

A team of Cyber Crime Unit nabbed the criminals taking their complaints into account, said Sabbir

"I would like to thank the entire team including DC AFM Al Kibria, ADC Nazmul Islam and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chatak Chakma for this. I would also like to thank Bangladesh Police, Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Division, CTTC DMP," said Sabbir Hasan.