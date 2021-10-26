3 of a family murdered in Khulna

Police recovered the bodies of three members of a family from a pond in Koyra upazila of Khulna on Tuesday morning.

The deceased are - Habibullah, 36, his wife Beauty, 34, and their daughter Tuni, 12. They were residents of Bamiya village.

Habibullah, who was a farmer and mason, bore several injury marks on his body with his arms and legs tied, said Atiyar Rahman, chairman of Bagali union.

Besides, the seventh-grader, Tuni, also had an injury mark on her forehead.

"On information from the local people, police recovered the bodies in the morning," said Koyra Police Station Officer-In-Charge (investigation) Shahadat Hossain.

"The cause of their death is still unclear but our investigation is underway," the OC added.