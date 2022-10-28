27 muggers arrested from Dhaka

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested 27 members of mugging rackets following separate drives in different parts of Dhaka.

RAB conducted the drives in the capital's Shahjahanpur, Motijheel, Paltan, Shahbagh, and Kamalapur areas on Thursday (27 October) night, said RAB-3 captain Lt Colonel Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed in a media briefing on Friday.

Daggers, knives, anaesthetic spray, mobile phones, sim cards, and money were seized from their possession.

"The arrestees were roaming around the bus and railway station areas of the capital. Then they target unsuspecting travellers, holding them hostage and feeding them with poisonous anaesthetics. Later, they stripped off their belongings and merged into the crowd," said Lt Colonel Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed.