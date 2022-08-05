2 more arrested over robbery, rape on moving bus in Tangail

Police have arrested two more people in connection with the robbery and rape on a moving bus in Tangail.

The arrests were made from Kaliakair and Sohagpally in Gazipur early on Friday morning, said Tangail Superintendent of Police Sarkar Mohammad Qaiser during a press conference at his office on Friday (5 August).

The arrestees are - Awal, 30, son of Shukur Ali of Kanchanpur village of Kaliakore, Gazipur and Nurnabi, 26, hailing from Shilabah Paschimpara village of the same upazila. All the accused are drug addicts, police added.

On Thursday (4 August), police arrested Raja Mia in connection with the robbery and rape. Later he was placed on a five-day remand.

Raja Mia has admitted to his involvement in the robbery and disclosed the names of his accomplices.

A group of armed men posing as passengers hijacked a Chattogram-bound bus in Tangail, robbed commuters of cash and belongings, and raped a woman at gunpoint during the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Raktipara area of Tangail's Madhupur upazila off the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.

So far, police have arrested three people in connection over the incident