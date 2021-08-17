2 killed in keraniganj ‘gunfight’

Two young men were killed in a reported gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in south Keraniganj area, on the outskirts of Dhaka early Tuesday.

The deceased couldn't be identified yet. However, the age of the victims was around 30.

Two members of RAB-10 brought the victims as bullet-hit condition to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 3:30am. Later, doctors declared them dead, said inspector Bacchu Mia of DMCH police outpost.

The bodies have been kept at DMCH morgue, reports Somoy News.

According to primary information, the gunfight took place with RAB.

