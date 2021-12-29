2 Indian nationals with LSD arrsted in Satkhira

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel apprehended two Indian nationals at Satkhira's Bhomra land port while smuggling in the psychedelic drug lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) on Tuesday (28 December).

Satkhira BGB-33 office confirmed the matter through a press release on Wednesday (29 December).

The arrestees have been identified as Alauddin Mistry, 34, of Panitar village under Bashirhat police station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and Md Abul Hasan, 44, of Kashipur village under Kashipur police station in Kolkata district.

"An Indian truck carrying wheat bran was raided at around 7pm on Tuesday (28 December). During the operation, a bottle (100 ml) of Indian LSD worth Tk20 lakh was seized from the truck," Satkhira BGB-33 Battalion Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Md Al Mahmud said.

Lieutenant Colonel Md Al Mahmud added that BGB also seized the truck.

"Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, and a case has been filed with Satkhira Sadar Police Station," he added.