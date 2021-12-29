2 Indian nationals with LSD arrsted in Satkhira

Crime

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:13 pm

Related News

2 Indian nationals with LSD arrsted in Satkhira

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, and a case has been filed with Satkhira Sadar Police Station

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:13 pm
2 Indian nationals with LSD arrsted in Satkhira

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel apprehended two Indian nationals at Satkhira's Bhomra land port while smuggling in the psychedelic drug lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) on Tuesday (28 December).

Satkhira BGB-33 office confirmed the matter through a press release on Wednesday (29 December).

The arrestees have been identified as Alauddin Mistry, 34, of Panitar village under Bashirhat police station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and Md Abul Hasan, 44, of Kashipur village under Kashipur police station in Kolkata district.

"An Indian truck carrying wheat bran was raided at around 7pm on Tuesday (28 December). During the operation, a bottle (100 ml) of Indian LSD worth Tk20 lakh was seized from the truck," Satkhira BGB-33 Battalion Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Md Al Mahmud said.  

Lieutenant Colonel Md Al Mahmud added that BGB also seized the truck.

"Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, and a case has been filed with Satkhira Sadar Police Station," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

LSD drug / Indian National / BGB / arrested

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

7h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

10h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

12h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

6h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

6h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

1d | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec