2 BNP leaders stabbed in Chattogram

Crime

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 11:02 am

2 BNP leaders stabbed in Chattogram

Two leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were allegedly stabbed by some party activists in Chattogram. 

Humayun Kabir Chowdhury Ansar, a member of Chattogram South District BNP convening committee, and Rafiqul Islam Khoka, vice-president of the district Jubo Dal, were seriously injured in the stabbing. 

The incident took place in front of the South District BNP office at the Dost Building in the city on Saturday (15 October ) afternoon. The two injured have been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

There have been allegations that they were attacked for complaining about irregularities in the formation of upazila committees to the central leaders. 

District BNP leaders said that a discussion meeting was organised at the party office on the basis of complaints about the formation of committees of various units of the district. The party's national executive committee information secretary Azizul Bari Helal along with district BNP leaders were present.

Former general secretary of Anwara Upazila BNP Humayun Kabir Chowdhury Ansar, vice president of South District Jubo Dal Rafiqul Islam Khoka alleged that many accused in the murder cases have been appointed in the committee of Anwara and Satkania upazila BNP. After that, when they left the office after the meeting, they were stabbed with sharp weapons.

The attack was allegedly carried out by the followers of Anwara upazila BNP member secretary Helal Uddin.

Joint convener of Anwara upazila BNP Ilyach Kanchan told the reporters, "To clear various controversies about the committee of South District BNP, a representative meeting was held in the presence of the responsible leader Azizul Bari Helal on behalf of the central BNP. At the end of the meeting, two leaders were stabbed on the orders of Anwara Upazila BNP member secretary Helal.

Helal Uddin, a member of the convening committee of South District BNP and member secretary of Anwar upazila committee, denied being involved in the attack.

"No one was allowed to attend the meeting except the members of the convening committee. I came to the office in a car with other leaders. No one came with me. I am being framed," he said. 

South District BNP convener Abu Sufian was unreachable when contacted regarding the incident. 

