2 arrested over gang-rape of teenager in Netrokona

Police have arrested two youths over charges of gang-raping a teenage girl in Netrokona after abducting her in front of her mother.

The incident took place in the Kaitail Bazar area in Madan upazila of the district.

The arrests were made after a case was filed by the father of the victim naming five people on Tuesday night (July 16), said Muhammad Ferdous Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Madan police station.

The arrestees are Rabbi Mia and Antar. The rest of the accused are Saru Mia, Basir Mia, and Shahanur Mia, all aged between 23 and 38 years.

According to the police, the accused are familiar with the girl and her family.

Earlier, on 20 July, the five accused abducted the girl on an easy bike playing loud music from the Katail Bazar road while her mother was on the other side of the road looking for another easy bike, said the police.

Later, the miscreants took the girl to Salim Mia's house in the neighboring village and raped her twice after feeding her anesthetic drugs, he said.

The next morning, they fled, leaving the girl there when the neighbors came to know. Locals then rescued her and handed her to her parents.

The victim was sent to Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital on Wednesday (27 July) for a physical examination, added OC Ferdous.

The two arrested accused will be produced in court today, he said.

Efforts are on to arrest the rest of the accused, the police official further said.