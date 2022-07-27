2 arrested over gang-rape of teenager in Netrokona

Crime

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 01:06 pm

Related News

2 arrested over gang-rape of teenager in Netrokona

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 01:06 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Police have arrested two youths over charges of gang-raping a teenage girl in Netrokona after abducting her in front of her mother. 

The incident took place in the Kaitail Bazar area in Madan upazila of the district. 

The arrests were made after a case was filed by the father of the victim naming five people on Tuesday night (July 16), said Muhammad Ferdous Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Madan police station.

The arrestees are Rabbi Mia and Antar. The rest of the accused are Saru Mia, Basir Mia, and Shahanur Mia, all aged between 23 and 38 years. 

According to the police, the accused are familiar with the girl and her family.

Earlier, on 20 July, the five accused abducted the girl on an easy bike playing loud music from the Katail Bazar road while her mother was on the other side of the road looking for another easy bike, said the police. 

Later, the miscreants took the girl to Salim Mia's house in the neighboring village and raped her twice after feeding her anesthetic drugs, he said. 

The next morning, they fled, leaving the girl there when the neighbors came to know. Locals then rescued her and handed her to her parents. 

The victim was sent to Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital on Wednesday (27 July) for a physical examination, added OC Ferdous. 

The two arrested accused will be produced in court today, he said.

Efforts are on to arrest the rest of the accused, the police official further said. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Gang Rape / Netrokona / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russia’s attack on Odessa to further disrupt global food supply

5h | Videos
How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

5h | Videos
Is the idea of starting higher education at any age realistic?

Is the idea of starting higher education at any age realistic?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work