16 members of two juvenile gangs held in Dhaka

Members of Rapid Action Battalion have arrested 16 members of two juvenile gangs from different areas under Hajaribagh and Darus Salam Police stations in Dhaka for their alleged involvement in different criminal activities.



The arrestees are -- Md Sagar, 13, Md Sarfaraz Ahmed Rimon, 18, Md Raihan, 18, Md Palash Hossain, 32, Md Munna, 15, Md Russell, 18, Md Ujjal Hossain, 14, Shakil Hawladar , 18, Md Murad Hossain, 20, Md Mamun Khan, 16, Rifad Hossain, 18, Md Raihan, 18, Hasan Sheikh, 19, Md Hasnain, 19, Md asir Uddin Albani, 19, and Joy Chandra Ghosh, 19.

They were members of 'Don Sagor' and 'Munna' groups,said Lt Colonel Khandaker Saiful Alam, commanding officer of RAB-2,at a press briefing at RAB 2 headquarters in Basila.



A team of Rab-2 conducted drives in the areas on Sunday and arrested them.

The elite force also recovered sharp weapons, including 14 knives and one machete, from them during the drives.



During primary interrogation, the detained juvenile gang members have confessed their involvement in various criminal activities, including robberies, mugging, taking drugs, eve-teasing, extortion and cybercrimes using social media, said the RAB official.



In the last one month, RAB-2 had been able to arrest a total of 62 members of 11 juvenile gangs and bring them under the law.

