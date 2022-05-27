13 held over attack on RAB in Chattogram

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 10:07 pm

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 10:07 pm

Thirteen people were held for allegedly attacking members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) during a raid in ​​Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram.

A RAB team, in separate drives, picked them up from ​​Mirsarai and Feni's Chhagalnaiya upazila on Thursday night.

During the drives, RAB recovered a firearm earlier snatched by miscreants in an attack on Wednesday.

The detainees are Saidur Rahman, Anwar Hossain, SM Shafayet Hossain, Mofijul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Shoyeb Uddin, Md Saidul Islam, Nahid Uddin, Md Abu Sayed, Nasir Uddin, Md Main Uddin, Hossain, and Fahad.

RAB's Senior Assistant Director (media), Nurul Absar Chowdhury, said the attackers were arrested after being identified based on the information gathered by law enforcement and images obtained from CCTV footage of the incident.

The RAB team also recovered 2,000 Yaba tablets, 52 bottles of Phensedyl, and one kilogram of cannabis from the detained, he added.  

On Wednesday night, locals badly beat up and injured three people, including two Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel in Mirsarai upazila, suspecting them to be robbers.

The three had gone to Baroiyarhat Municipality Bazar to gain information and intelligence on the drug trade in the area. Suspecting them to be robbers, the suspected drug traders and locals beat them up.

Learning of this, a RAB-7 team rushed to the spot and rescued them.

The two injured RAB members are now undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka.

Jorarganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Nur Hossian said the process is going on to file a case is in the process of being filed by RAB. Additional police have been deployed in Baroiyarhat Bazar.

