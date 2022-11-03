11 BNP men remanded over attack on Justice Manik

A Dhaka court has remanded 11 leaders of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal, the student wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), over the alleged attack on a former Supreme Court Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari placed each of the accused on a two-day remand after police produced them before the court on Thursday, seeking a five-day remand for each.

The arrestees are Maksudur Rahman, joint secretary of Chatra Dal central committee, Md Shakhawat Hossain Khan, former joint secretary of Jagannath University unit Chatra Dal, Md Robin Khan, member of Kalabagan unit Chatra Dal, Md Sagor, BNP leader Md Jashim Uddin, Harun Or Rashid, Matiur Rahman, Shamim Rahman, Jamal Hossain, Ariful Islam and Abu Taher.

In a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) AKM Hafiz Akter told journalists that all of the perpetrators involved in the attack will be brought to book.

"The former apex court justice had been injured after being attacked by people attending a BNP procession on Wednesday in the capital. His bodyguard and driver had also been assaulted when they tried to ward off the attackers," the police official added.

Following the attack on Wednesday night, the justice's bodyguard Rafiqul Islam filed a case with the Paltan Model Police Station accusing around 50 unnamed men of BNP of the attack.

According to the case statement, Justice Shamsuddin Chowdury's car came under attack in the Paltan area while they were going to Karwan Bazar from Motijheel on Wednesday afternoon.

At that time, a procession was marching towards BNP's central office and some people from that procession carried out the attack, the bodyguard claimed while lodging the case.