Youth held over murder of marine engineer in Dhanmondi

TBS Report 
02 November, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 09:41 am

Shahadat Hossain Majumder. Photo: Collected
Shahadat Hossain Majumder. Photo: Collected

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a youth over the murder of a marine engineer who was stabbed to death in Dhaka's Dhanmondi Lake area last month.

Md Rabby, 18, was arrested from Dhaka's Kamrangirchar area earlier this week, confirmed Dhanmondi Police Station OC Ikram Ali Miah to The Business Standard.

He said, "The arrest was made after analysing footage from some 50 CCTV cameras located near the murder spot." 

Rabby was produced before a Dhaka court on Tuesday where he gave his statement under Section 164, confessing to his crimes.

"Four individuals were involved in the incident. Efforts are underway to catch the culprits," the OC said.

The victim marine engineer Shahadat Hossain Majumder, 51, was a resident of the capital's Kalabagan area.

