CPD launches programme for green transition of textile sector

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 12:59 pm

File photo of RMG workers. Picture: Mumit M/TBS
File photo of RMG workers. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has launched a programme titled, "Securing Green Transition of the Textile and Readymade Garments Sector in Bangladesh".

During the inauguration event, Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director of CPD said, Bangladesh is vulnerable to the impact of climate change and is also beset with problems of environmental degradation.

The initiative aims to enhance environmentally sustainable and climate-neutral growth in Bangladesh with productive employment opportunities for women and youth, she added.

There are various reasons for choosing the textile and RMG sector for this effort. Being one of the resource-intensive sectors, the textile and RMG sector has high potential to: (i) reduce environmental degradation; (ii) contribute towards achieving Bangladesh's commitments for GHG emissions, the CPD executive director furthered.

Despite having LEED-certified factories, entrepreneurs could not earn additional revenue since the prices continue to be the same. The lack of any premium prices for green products discourages others to follow suit, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Following the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, there is an increasingly higher demand for environment and climate-friendly production and consumption by companies.

This has been reiterated at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Bangladesh government has made commitments for greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions and other climate measures.

A few of the ways the programme will contribute to making the green transition easier are catering to the skilling needs of workers, including women, for sustainable environmental practices, exchanging knowledge and evidence of best green practices, policy suggestions on how challenges could be overcome, adds the release.

