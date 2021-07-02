Cox’s Bazar bridge collapsed in continuous rain

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 11:47 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Two girder spans along the pillars of the only connecting bridge of Pokkhali No. 2 and Jalalabad Union No. 4 in Cox's Bazar Sadar have been washed away following heavy rains and the onrush of water from hills.

The bridge connecting Manzur Maulvi's shop in East Faraji Para of Jalalabad Union and the bridge connecting East Pokkhali area suddenly collapsed Thursday isolating about 50 thousand people of two unions.

Osman Sarwar Dipu, panel chairman of Jalalabad Union Parishad and UP member of the bridge area, said the bridge collapsed because of UP Chairman Imrul Rashed.

"Last year, the west side embankment of the bridge collapsed, damaging more than 50 houses, roads, ponds and other structures. The Water Development Board allocated about Tk 14 lakh to repair the breakage. Chairman Rashed took the job in sub-contract from the contractor who got the job," said Dipu.

However, Rashed then dredged sand from the mid-pillar of the bridge for the embankment. "Even though it was damaging the bridge, he did not pay heed to anyone and a complaint was filed to the UNO," he added.

Dipu further said under the UP chairman's directive dredger machines lifted sand from the bridge area at night after the complaint and investigation of the UNO.

Cox's Bazar Sadar LGED Upazila Engineer Moniruzzaman said, "We carried out drives earlier after receiving allegations of sand mining from the area near the bridge. Upon receiving the news of bridge collapse, I visited the spot along with the UNO."

He added that immediate action will be taken in this regard by informing the higher authorities. 

