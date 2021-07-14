Covid-19: Daily cases exceed 1000-mark in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 11:36 am

Earlier, 955 people were identified in 24 hours on Tuesday and 821 on Monday.

In the last 24 hours in Chattogram, 1,003 new Covid-19 cases were detected making it the highest daily cases recorded in the district so far.

Besides, ten died of the virus during this period.

The detection rate is 35% in the PCR tests, according to the latest report published from Chattogram District Civil Surgeon's Office on Wednesday.

According to government data, a total of 67,787 cases have been recorded in Chattogram till now while 800 people died of Covid-19.

The District Civil Surgeon's Office report read, 2,869 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where 1,003 samples tested positive for coronavirus.

Of them, 652 are from Chattogram city, 351 from different upazilas. Four residents of the city and six residents of different upazilas died in the last 24 hours.

The first Covid-19 patient was identified on 3 April last year in Chattogram. Then on 9 April, the first death in the district from the disease was recorded. 

